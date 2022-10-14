Natalie Reid-Loudan
Natalie Reid-Loudan, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022. She was born in Winchester, Virginia, on December 1, 1975.
Natalie is best remembered by the joy she brought to her countless family members and friends. Her infectious smile, strong work ethic, and tremendous desire to help wherever and whomever, left an indelible mark on all who knew her. Her love language was giving and acts of service, and she left no request for help unanswered. She loved impromptu trips and enjoyed scuba diving in the Caribbean with her husband, Craig. She loved all things Disney, adored her book club, and often fancied a round of golf. Enjoying the sunset at the family farm with her favorite pup Milo was the thing that brought her the greatest sense of peace and happiness. The lights of her life were her two sons, Taylor and Andrew, and her two granddaughters, Everleigh Rose and Vivian Grace.
Natalie worked at Prime Lending for 11 years and attended Abundant Life Church in Stephens City, Virginia.
She is survived by her husband, Craig Loudan, of 26 years; her sons, Taylor (Sabrie Loudan) and Andrew (Taylor Callan); her two grandchildren, Everleigh and Vivian Loudan; her brother, Marcus Reid (Alicia Reid); her sister, Adrienne Crawford; her mother, Pamela Crawford; her stepfather, Dennis Crawford; and her step-in mother and father, Sandra and Lenny Renner. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Oneta Reid; her grandfather, Eric-Marcus “Pappy” Reid; her grandmother, Shirley T. Hinchey; her grandfather, Claude R. Hinchey Sr.; and her father, Jerry Reid.
Services will be Saturday October 15, the viewing will begin at 11 am, followed by a service at 2 pm; both will take place at Abundant Life Church, 700 Aylor Rd., Stephens City, VA 22655. Flowers are welcome, and please kindly consider donations to the church in her honor. Reception to follow at Reidan Farm.
