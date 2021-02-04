Natalie S. Oakes
Natalie Spaid Oakes, 90, of High View, WV died on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 1:30 PM. Officiating will be Rev. Mike Vanderlinden. Interment will be in the Timber Ridge Cemetery.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 12-1:30 PM.
