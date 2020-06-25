Nathan Delane Cate, 64, of Stephenson, Virginia, went to be with his beloved wife, Edna, father, Loys, son Eric Anglin, brother, Mark Cate and grandson, Bradley Bly, on Friday, June 19, 2020 in Clarke County, Virginia.
Nathan, also known as “NaNa” by those who loved him, was born January 28, 1956 in Piggott, Arkansas, son of Loys Cate and Zilla Mae Goodman Cate.
He went on to serve our country joining the U. S. Army as a Private II from November 1, 1974 to November 15, 1977.
Nathan lived for spending time with his family and friends and cherished moments made with those he loved. He lived a full life of love and laughter. Now NaNa is watching over us. He will be truly missed by everyone.
He married Edna Karen Willis in Winchester, Virginia. Mrs. Cate died on February 9, 2017.
Surviving is a son, Nathan D. Cate II of Wilmington, NC; four daughters, Sheila Marks of Winchester, VA, Tracey Shotwell of Maryland, Christy Armel and Mickie Bly, both of Winchester, VA; brothers and sisters, Norris Cate, Yvonne Settlemoir, Brenda Smart, Royce Cate, Boyce Cate, Rhonda Nikolaisen, and Douglas Cate; ten grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA with Pastor Boyce Cate officiating. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Cate II, Norris Cate, Royce Cate, Corey Bly, Sam Weigand and Teddy Carter.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. 1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, memo: Cate, PO Box 106, Berryville, VA 22611.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.