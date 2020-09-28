Nathaniel C. Green
Nathaniel C. Green, 67 of Winchester, VA, passed away on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, VA. He was born February 28, 1953 in Charlestown, SC, the son of the late David Green and Alberta Brown Green.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Nathaniel Green Jr. of Pemberton, NJ. He also leaves three brothers, Harold Green of Riverside, NJ, Melvin Collins Green of Lakewood, NJ, and David Green of Mt, Pleasant SC; and other relatives and friends. He also leaves his companion Diane McLaurin of Winchester, VA.
One sister Herlene Green and one brother Randy Green both preceded him in death.
Inurnment arrangements are private.
