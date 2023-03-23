Nathon Shaun Kight “Nate” Nathon Shaun Kight, 41, of Winchester, VA, passed away March 20, 2023, at his home.
Nate was born in 1981 in Merrillville, IN, the son of Caroline Jean Baltes and the late Ronald Eugene Kight. He graduated from Broadway High School with his Electrical Degree and worked as an electrician for Dean Brothers in Harrisonburg, VA. Nate was a quiet and thoughtful person who was very smart and had a great sense of humor. He was also very good at fixing things, he was a today version of MacGyver. He was very dedicated to his church, Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church of Christ) in Winchester. Nate loved fishing, his dogs and cats, helping others and would do anything for anybody. He loved grilling steaks, driving his four wheeler and tractor, chilling in his hot tub and playing his Playstation. He recently traveled to Europe and really enjoyed that trip…all except for the plane ride.
Nate is survived by his wife, Juvy Paala (Bas) Kight, whom he married on April 28, 2014; sisters, Melissa Ann (Kight) Atkins (Timmy), Lisa Kight; brothers, Michael Kight, Ronald “J.R.” Kight. He is also survived by his many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews whom he adored and loved. He is also survived by his dear friends and his church family and his cats and dogs, Shine, Rain, Ivory and Booger.
In addition to his father, Nathon was also preceded in death by his grandparents Carthell and Joan Runion.
A visitation will be held for Nate on Friday, March 24, 2023, from 6pm to 9pm at the Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. A graveside service will be held the following day, Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 2pm at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, 3989 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, VA.
In memory of Nathon’s kind and caring heart please remember him by paying it forward with love…whether you are at a restaurant, grocery store, fast thru drive thru always show kindness and compassion towards others.
