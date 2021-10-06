Neal Shutts
Neal William Shutts, 83, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
Mr. Shutts was born in 1938 to the late Chester W. Shutts and Hilda M. Shutts in West Virginia. He was a graduate of Musselman High School.
Mr. Shutts was an electrician at Consolidated Electric for 30 years, building great relationships during his tenure there. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and the Eagles Club 824. Mr. Shutts enjoyed bowling with his partner, Sandy, and going to the balloon festival in Ohio.
Surviving are daughters, Deb Lefevre (Dennis) of Bunker Hill, WV, Tamara Holbrook (Steve) of Daytona Beach, FL; Cathy Warner (significant other, Steve) of Winchester, VA; son, Jeff Vance (Lori) of Willows, California; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and two great, great-grandchildren; and sister Dorothy Curtis of Bunker Hill, WV.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by a son, Barry Lynn Shutts.
The family will receive friends on Friday, from 1:00pm-2:00pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A graveside service will follow the visitation around 2:30pm in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville, VA with Pastor Alan Morrison officiating.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
