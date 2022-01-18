Boyce- Neil “Boyd” Garlock Sr., 82, passed away peacefully at his home in Waterloo on January 13, 2022.
Boyd was born in Joplin, MO, on October 20, 1939, to the late Maidie Lenore (Boyd) and Neil Broadbent Garlock. He graduated from Washington and Lee HS in Arlington, VA, but he never stopped learning.
Boyd moved to Clarke County in the early 1980s where he operated Waterloo Grocery for a number of years before starting Waterloo Electric Service with his late business partner, Susi Nicholson. As well as providing electrical services to many members of the community for more than two decades, Boyd was a great supporter of many local and national organizations.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Debi (James) Crowe of Halifax, VA, Neil Garlock (Gail) of Sanford, FL ,and Kathy Garlock (Sam) of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Steve (Waleska) Crowe, Brian Crowe, Melissa (Gerald) Edmonds, Kim (Agu) Ufondu, Jennifer Douglas (James) and Scott (Megan) Douglas; great-grandchildren, Justin, Gabriel, Halel, Alara, Lilia, and Amara; his siblings, Jane Hansen and Jim Garlock, and his very special business partner, friend, and mentee, Kathy Hiett and her daughter, Keirsten Vincent as well as many friends and neighbors in Clarke County.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date, but memories and messages may be left at www.endersandshirley.com
Burial will take place at Cool Spring Natural Cemetery at a later date.
Donations may be made to: Blue Ridge Hospice (https://brhospice.org/), whose care Boyd appreciated very much, or Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (https://www.brafb.org/).
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
