Nellie C. Pitcock of Winchester, VA, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, from complications of pneumonia just eight days from her 97th birthday.
A celebration of Nellie’s life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Stover Memorial Chapel and will entail nothing but memories and stories of Nellie with some chosen songs. Everyone is encouraged to bring or send a story about Nellie to be read. Mrs. Pitcock will be laid to rest in the Ridings Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Pitcock was born in Dayton, Ohio on December 18, 1924, a daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret “Maggie” Shingleton Collins. She had a varied work career: Shirkey’s Restaurant, the Woolen Mill, O’Sullivan Rubber Plant, National Fruit, and the Richmond City School System later in life. She learned to quilt after returning to the Shenandoah Valley and was an active member of TOVA, Skyline, Piece Makers and Shenandoah Valley Quilt Guilds. As well as a former Senior Regent of the Strasburg Women of the Moose. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by all three of her husbands: Charlie Kearney, Lyle Wilkins, and Pete Pitcock; her sister Mary Greenfield, a brother Daley “Bud” Collins, and a son-in-law Frank McDonald.
Survivors include her children Sandy Canfield (Bill), Sue Wilkins McDonald (Ray Bennett), Larry Steven “Wil” Wilkins (Nancy “Scout”) and stepchildren whom she loved and raised as her own, Pam Martin (Robert) and Tony Pitcock; her grandchildren Duane Canfield, Shannon Fowler (Kevin), Mandy Payne (Elwood), Lester McDonald (Holly), Kathy Denmon (Chuck), Andrew Wilkins (Cindy), Matt Wilkins, Dawna Yorty (Cameron), Jeffery Herring, Megan Herring, Timothy Vidal Cesar Netto (Ricardo), Fallon Burton (Kevin), Dallas Pitcock (Taylor), and Laney Pitcock; her great grandchildren Cara Matheson, Megan Pappas, Lindsey Pappas, Brooklyn Swisher, Jason Swisher, Saige Guinn (Andy), Hannah McDonald, Martha Joslin (Joshua), Presley Wilkins, Charles Morgan, Embrea Morgan, Landon Morgan, McKayla Herring, Kasey Herring, Wyatt Burton; her great-great Grandchildren McKinzie Matheson, Madison Matheson, Brayden Pappas, Hennessey Swisher, Destiny Cameron, Harmany Cameron, Stoarme Cameron, and Nellie Grace Joslin. Also, two of her best quilting friends, Carol Lentz who loved her as a mother and Jean Clabaugh her phone buddy. In addition to a host of extended family and friends.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and the unit medical team at Winchester Medical Center who cared for Nellie the last nine days of her life for the excellent and loving care they gave her. You are very special people.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Kipps, Gary Rannells, Steve Taylor, Roger Thorn, Joshua Joslin, Charlie Morgan, Robert Martin, Edward Herring, and Landan Morgan.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Saturday one hour prior to the service.
You may submit condolences and sign the guestbook online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Pitcock.
