Ashburn, Virginia — Nellie G. Herberger, 89, of Winchester Virginia, formerly of Lowellville, Ohio, passed away on January 19, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Nellie was born April 12, 1930 in Lowellville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ruggiero and Adelina Torella.
She was born and raised in Lowellville, before moving to Virginia in 1953. After retirement, she moved to Winchester, VA in 1998. Nellie was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church of Winchester, VA and was a devoted great grandmother, grandmother, mother, wife and friend.
She is survived by a son, William (Patricia) Herberger of Ashburn, VA; grandchildren Jennifer (Justin) Samuel and Brett (Nicole) Herberger, and great grandchildren Brayden, Madison, Harper, Carter and Hadley.
Nellie was preceded in death by her husband, James Herberger, whom she married on July 21, 1951, and died on February 25, 2007; her sisters Lena, Irene and Ida, and her brothers Domenic, James, Sam and Roger.
There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church Cemetery Chapel, 2550-2826 Stewart Road in Lowellville.
Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 244 McGill Street in Lowellville, Ohio.
Condolences may be sent at www.beckerorbits.com
