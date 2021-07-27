Nellie Susan Wilkins Sirbaugh, born July 24, 1935, of Stephens City went to be with the Lord on July 25, 2021.
Surviving are her two daughters, Donna Gail Grove and Brenda Lynn Welch, and two grandsons, Jeremy Welch and Dustin Welch, all of Stephens City.
All services will be private.
Contributions may be made Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
