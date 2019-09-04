Nelson A. Elmore

Nelson Alan Elmore, 62, of Bluemont, Virginia, died Friday, August 30, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Elmore was born April 7, 1957 in Florida, son of the late Noble Nelson Elmore and Iris Delozier.
He was a stone mason and a carpenter who loved the outdoors.
A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he served during the Vietnam era.
Surviving with his wife, Kim Kempler Elmore, are three brothers, Nolan Elmore (Sheila) of Berryville, VA, Noble Nelson Elmore, Jr. of Pittsburgh, PA and David Delozier of South Carolina; two sisters, Victoria Brooks of Tennessee and Teresa Delozier McMinn of South Carolina; his best friend and business partner, Barry Wells; and Kim’s family who thought of him as one of their own. He adored his dogs, Elmo, Rocky, Black and Blue.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 — 3:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA with a graveside service immediately following in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville. Military honors will be provided by the Clarke County Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
