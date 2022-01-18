6/4/1953-1/13/2022
Loving son, brother, father, uncle, “pappy” and friend –
Anyone who knew Andy knew of his love for his family, witty humor and kindness to everyone. He was the epitome of “giving the shirt off of your back” as a person. Andy was a believer in Christ and offered his compassion and kindness to everyone he encountered, including the years he cared for “Mr. Fox,” a homeless man he befriended while working in downtown Winchester, Virginia.
Andy was born and raised in Harrisonburg, Virginia, where he graduated Harrisonburg High School in 1971. He moved to Winchester, VA, in the 1980s where he worked for 30+ years at Wilkins Shoe Center where his fashion sense started. Andy was known for his beloved collection of fedora hats and vibrant wardrobe to match. In his lifetime you could find Andy driving or watching dirt track racing, bowling or playing golf. These hobbies he started early in his life, but continued and shared with his family even in this last year.
He is preceded in death by his father, Nelson Anderson Sr.
He is survived by his mother Cora Anderson (née Corbin), his siblings Connie Morbach (Tom), Kathy and Michael Anderson, and his children Heather Clifft (John), Sarah Trinidad (Felix), Corinne Allen (Josh), Michael Anderson (Melissa), Daniel Anderson (Martha) and Carrie Barber (Addison). His pride was found in his 15 grandchildren, Sarah, Macey, Benjamin, Jacob, Addison, Brice, Samuel, Thalea, Grayson, Sophia, Quinton, Aubriegh, Hadley, Mireya and Virginia. This year he was able to welcome his first great-grandchild with Satori. He was also a loving uncle of his only niece, Leigh Anne (husband Michael and children Gavin and Megan).
With everyone’s health and safety in mind, we will not have a public celebration of life, but encourage all of Andy’s friends and relatives to leave their condolences and fondest memories at https://www.weremember.com/andy-anderson/1c0e/memories
