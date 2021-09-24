Nevelene Marie Fuller
Nevelene Marie Fuller, 80, of Stephens City, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 18, 2021 in her home.
Nevelene was born on October 25, 1940, in Madison County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Charles L. Sr. and Esther Jenkins. She was a member of the Winchester Moose Lodge 1283, Chapter #1387 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles 824 in Winchester, Virginia. Nevelene retired from Midwesco Filter Resources in 2002 and was employed with Shenandoah Apple for many years prior to that.
Nevelene married Harold S. Fuller, Sr. on November 28, 1959 in Hagerstown, Maryland. He preceded her in death in 2003. Nevelene is survived by her life companion of 13 years, John Braithwaite, Sr.
Surviving are two sons, Roger Fuller (Beth), Harold Fuller, Jr. (Lynette); two daughters, Sheila Edmonds (Ricky), Lisa Ebbert (Bill); one brother, Melvin Jenkins; three sisters, Mary Clem, Florine Larrick, both of Winchester, and Viola Kerns of Bloomery, West Virginia. In her memory she leaves four grandchildren, Julie Robinson, Angel Fuller, Ashley Fuller, and AJ Frazier; 10 step-grandchildren, and eight step-great-grandchildren.
Three sisters, Rachael Chrisman, Cathleen Anderson, Velma Shifflett, three brothers, Eugene Jenkins, Curtis Jenkins, Charles Jenkins, Jr. and two grandchildren, Heather Fuller and Gary Fletcher, Jr. preceded her in death.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 12:00 until 1:00 pm with the service beginning at 1:00 pm, at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Per Nevelene’s wishes, please keep your dress attire “casual”.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.