Nicholas Brandon Paulsen Asheville, NC February 7, 1982 - May 14, 2022
Nicholas Brandon (Nick) Paulsen passed away on May 14 at his house in Asheville, NC. He was 40 years old. He was born February 7, 1982 in Winchester, VA. After an early childhood in both Gerrardstown, WV, and Alexandria, VA, Nick moved to Winchester, VA at age 7. Nick graduated from Sherando High School in 2000. Nick could pick up any sport easily winning tennis doubles tournaments with his cousin, family golf outings, and competitive soccer. His travel and high school soccer teams became a second family, being an extra pillar of support after the untimely death of his father in 1997.
Nick attended classes at Lord Fairfax Community College in VA and the Maharishi International University in IA. Nick moved to Asheville in 2012 at age 30 and became a certified massage therapist. Nick also held jobs with local landscapers and at a golf course where he frequently played. More recently, Nick started an independent business called Nick’s Gems, pursuing his passion for gems, crystals, and unique minerals used for jewelry, decoration and therapy.
Nick was an unforgettable and generous human being, embracing everyone with love and positive vibes. He was passionate about his friends, family, and all living creatures–including his spoiled pets at home. You would find him out with friends, bowling, golfing, or enjoying his favorite bands at music festivals. He was always there to listen and share; and often a conversation with him would result with both of you feeling better and a beautiful crystal as a souvenir.
Nick is survived by his brothers Chris Paulsen, VA and Greg (Heather) Paulsen, VA; step-brothers Robert (Tania), Justin (Christina), and Michael (Katie) Drake; his mother Bonnie Paulsen and step-father Chuck Drake, VA; aunt Linda Byrd (Kathleen), CA; uncle Jim (Norry) Darcey, MD; and cousins Jeff (Kiana) Cuthbertson, AZ, Brett (Valerie) Darcey, MD, and Amanda (Mike) Carne, ASTL; many beloved nieces and nephews; and his faithful cat, Spirit. He was predeceased by his father, Jeffrey Paulsen and his grandparents Mack and Kaye Byrd, and Sara and Albert Paulsen.
A celebration of life will be at a future date. In lieu of flowers, we ask to donate to your local animal shelter to celebrate Nick’s love of animals. Nick would ask you to hug each other, celebrate–not cry, pay it forward, and spread peace and love.
