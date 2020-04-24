Nicholas Michael Allen
Nicholas Michael Allen, 24, of Martinsburg died Saturday, April 18, 2020.
He was born September 22, 1995 in Winchester the son of Teresa McAdory and Clifford E. Allen.
Nicholas enjoyed baseball, fishing, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his step-father, Stephen Brumbaugh of Martinsburg; grandmother, Luna Sorrells of Winchester; siblings, Jacob and Misty Brumbaugh.
His father, and grandfather, Kenneth Sorrells, Sr., preceded him in death.
Family and friends will be received Monday from 3-7:00 p.m. in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester. Social distancing will be observed in accordance with Pandemic guidelines.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.