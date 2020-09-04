Nicholas Patrick Freeman, born November 7, 1990 in Winchester, Virginia, died on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his parents, Tim and Linda Freeman, his siblings, Taylor and Lane Freeman, his grandparents Victoria Schreck, and Jim and Nancy Freeman, his aunt and uncle Susan and Rick Aston and his cousins George and Brooke Aston.
Nicholas was a graduate of Sherando High School and Oklahoma State Horseshoeing School. He loved his job as a farrier and was also able to fulfill his dream of working as a hunting guide in Colorado with his brother for several seasons. Nicholas was an avid outdoorsman, spending as much time as possible in the woods; he found peace in nature. He had a love and a talent for horses and a dog who never left his side. Nicholas was a gifted story teller with an ability, like no one else, to make people laugh.
A private service will be held for the family and a celebration of life will be planned.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Nicholas' name to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
