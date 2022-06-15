Nick Buckley
Nick Buckley, 25, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Nick was born in Ahoskie, North Carolina, in 1996, the son of Kristine (Buckley) Wheeler and the late Donnie Bunch. He was the owner and operator of Bully Ties dog breeding and a former member of the Crown Vic Krew. You always heard him before you saw him. He enjoyed burning through tires in his Scat and playing Xbox with his friends. He loved to spend time with his family.
Along with his mother, Nick is survived by his stepfather, Kenneth Peacoe of Winchester, VA; daughter, Layla Buckley of Winchester, VA; stepson, Quincy Gaskins of Winchester, VA; significant other, Tiffany Wymer of Winchester, VA; sisters, Victoria Buckley, Rebekah Buckley, and Brooklyn Owens of Winchester, VA, and Savannah Bunch of Monsey, NY; nieces and nephews, AuhNesty Buckley, Ali’Jah Hendricks, and Zyire Buckley of Winchester, VA; as well as members of the Bunch, Parker, and Williamson families.
A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 8:30pm on Airport Road, Winchester, VA. Please bring your own candle to show support for Nick’s family.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 4pm to 6pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. The family will have a memorial motorcycle and car ride following the visitation.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
