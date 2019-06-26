Nick J. Sempeles, 81, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Hilltop House Assisted Living.
Nick was born in 1938 in Winchester, VA, the son of the late John and Lillian Sempeles. He was brought up in a Greek American family helping them in both the confectioner and restaurant trades. Nick was a veteran of the United States Army (including overseas duty in Germany) from 1962 until 1967. He attended art school at the Corcoran Art Institute in Washington, DC and the Dayton Art Institute in Dayton, OH, which launched his career as a commercial artist. Nick made many Civil War depictions, one that was donated to the Kernstown Civil War Museum and created many personal portraits. He was known for his satirical sports and political cartoons in the Winchester Star, in addition to his work as a commercial sign painter for local businesses. Nick was always very close to family and enjoyed attending many family vacations and celebrations — his specialty was entertaining the family with his time-honored Elvis impression.
Nick is survived by his two sons, John (Katherine) and Harry (Vicky); four grandchildren, Arianna, Zoe, Joseph, and Benjamin; sisters, Cia Gretes, Freda Giovanis, Helen Jonson; brothers, Demo and George Sempeles; and several nieces, nephews and their extended families.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 28th, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, VA. A Trisagion service will begin at 6 p.m.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, at Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 1700 Amherst Street, Winchester, VA with Father Michael Kontogiorgis officiating. Interment will be private in Mount Hebron Cemetery. A reception will follow the interment at Omps Reception Center, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made in Nick’s memory to Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 1700 Amherst Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.