Nicole Woods
Nicole Denise (Niki) Woods, 50, of Stephenson, VA, passed away on January 6, 2023, at her home.
Born October 16, 1972, in Winchester, VA, she was the daughter of Cecil and Brenda Campbell, of Clear Brook, VA.
Niki graduated from James Wood High School, class of 1990, having been included in "Who's Who In American High Schools" in both 1989 and 1990.
While working various jobs and raising her children, she received her Associates Degree from Lord Fairfax Community College.
Through Walmart, where she was currently employed, she was enrolled online with Purdue University, from which she was due to receive her Bachelor's Degree in May, 2023.
Besides her parents, she is survived by her husband, Chuck Woods, her children Alex Butler of Inwood, WV, Dakota Wymer of Winchester, VA, and Heidi Wymer of Fairfield, PA, one stepson, Cole Woods, of Stephens City, VA, brothers Jesse Campbell (Amanda) of York, PA, and Walter Campbell (Laura) of Martinsburg, WV.
Niki was a bubbling burst of sunshine and is fondly remembered also by a number of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Arrangements for Niki are incomplete at this time.
