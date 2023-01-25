Nina Nadine Strawderman
Nina Nadine Strawderman, 85, of Gore, VA, died on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Nadine was born on July 5, 1937, in Wardensville, WV, the daughter of the late Walter I. and Lena Tharp Combs. She had worked for Crown Cork and Seal and was a member of the Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church both near Winchester, VA. Nadine was very generous, loved to cook, clean, ceramics, garden and always had a pretty home.
Nadine married Junior C. “Jake” Strawderman on June 22, 1952, in Wardensville, WV. Jake died on November 14, 2017.
Surviving are her sons: Gary L. Strawderman (Manilyn) of Gore, VA; Michael L. Strawderman (Patsy) of Winchester, VA; her daughter: Lisa A. Repp (Larry) of Berkeley Springs, WV; five grandchildren: Shilo Strawderman, Michael Strawderman Jr., Michelle Lake, Christopher Strawderman and Sabrina Welsh and 15 great-grandchildren.
Nadine was preceded in death by her son C. Douglas Strawderman; two grandchildren: Donnie Strawderman and Robert S. “Robbie” Ashley; three brothers: Gene, Bennie and Garmen Combs and two sisters: A. Irene Heishman and Marie Hahn.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 29, 2023, from 2-3:30 PM at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV. A celebration of Nadine’s life will take place immediately following at 3:30 PM. Officiating will be Rev. Mike Funkhouser.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Nadine to the Gore Fire and Rescue, PO Box 146, Gore, VA 22637 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St #405, Winchester, VA 22601.
