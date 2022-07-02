Noel Gordon Himelwright In the dichotomy of life, as our beloved friend and relative departs, leaving a void in our lives, this vacuum is filled with memories of times together. So it is with the death of Noel Gordon Himelwright, born Oct. 5, 1933, and died June 9, 2022.
The third child of Meredith William and Alma Hazel Himelwright, he entered the military, as his father, two brothers and stepbrother did, father in WWI, brother, Meredith Junior, and stepbrother, Carlton, WWII, and brother, Frederick, in the Korean War. Although the timing made him a Korean-era soldier, he was deployed to Germany. While overseas, he met his future wife of 67 years, Georgette DuPont, and they were married back in the USA in 1955.
Having graduated from James Wood High School in 1951, he resumed his education at Virginia Polytechnic Institute after service, by virtue of the GI Bill. They lived in New Jersey for many years, were blessed with daughters, Dominique and Veronique, and later, grandchildren, Alyson and Leonardo, before moving to DelRay Beach, Fla.
Going before him in death were both parents, brother, Meredith Junior, and stepbrother, Carlton, and wife, Georgette.
Left to mourn his passing are their daughters, Dominique, Veronique, Veronique's husband, Todd Holmes, grandchildren, Alyson and Leonardo Holmes, brother, Frederick, several nieces and nephews, many classmates, Army buddies, friends in Northern Virginia, New Jersey and Florida.
His beloved wife, Georgette, for whom Noel was caregiver in her last years, died in Oct. 2021. He remained caregiver until he needed care himself. His demise was the result of metastasis of prostate cancer.
He served his country proudly and his unit received citations of honor for their role in his military team. Because of the July 1973 National Personnel Records Center fire, a major portion for Army men 1912-1959, was destroyed, however, he was entitled to the National Defense Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal.
At this time no formal ceremony is planned. He elected cremation, as did his wife. It is suggested that, as each of you, his friends, read this, pour yourself a toast, think of a story involving the two of you, and laugh! That's what he would have wanted.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.