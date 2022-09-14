Nora Boyle Drinkwater
Nora Boyle Drinkwater, age 84, of Stephens City, VA, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 10th, 2022, surrounded by her family and friends.
Nora was born on July 28, 1938 on Owey Island in county Donegal, Ireland to Joseph and Mary Boyle. In 1958 she came to New York, then moved to Powhatan Plantation in King George, VA, and met her husband, renowned Virginia horseman, Peter Drinkwater. Together they started a family and had three daughters, Kathleen, Joan, and Lisa. In 1967 they bought a farm in Stephens City which was her home until she passed away.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen O’Keefe (Will), Joan Drinkwater (Janie), and Lisa Drinkwater; her grandchild Ashley Davis (Denver); her great grandchildren, Saidy Caltrider, Alex Caltrider, and Holden Davis; her brothers, Joseph Boyle (Greta), William Boyle (Brid), Michael Boyle (Tessie), and Tony Boyle (Brid) in Ireland; and her sisters, Bridget Ruddy (James) in Ireland and Mary Craig (John) in Scotland. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Peter Drinkwater, her parents Joseph and Mary Boyle and her brothers Charlie Boyle (Ann) and Jimmie Boyle (Mae).
Her visitation will be on Thursday, September 15th at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, VA from 6-8 pm. The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 16th at 11 am. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery with a reception after at Salem Church of the Brethren located at 435 Salem Church Road, Stephens City, VA.
Pall Bearers will be Dan Baumhardt, Alex Caltrider, William “Dickie” Clark, Mark Conner, Denver Davis, and Mark Grim. Honorary Pall Bearer will be Will O’Keefe.
Please consider a donation to Blue Ridge Hospice, Stephens City Fire and Rescue, or Faith in Action.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
