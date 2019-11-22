Nora Green Price, 79, of Winchester, VA passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in the Blue Ridge Hospice In Care Patient Center.
She was born on November 1, 1940 in Wardensville, WV; the daughter of Lambert H. and Daisy Catherine Miller. She was a contract carrier for the U S Postal Service serving the Mountain Falls and Mt. Williams areas in Frederick County, VA. She was a member of Redland United Methodist Church, the VFW in Wardensville and the Berryville American Legion.
On July 25, 1995 she married Hugh Price, Jr. in Frederick County.
Along with her husband, Nora is survived by her children; Sharon Lynne Brill (Ike) of Wardensville, Gary Garner Green, Jr. of Houston TX, and Bryan Jeffrey Green of Frederick County; step daughters, Karen Louise Dean (William) of Boyce, VA and Kelly Renee Daily (Gregg) of Winchester; sister, Carolyn LaFollette of Wardensville; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Stewart Bush Green, II; brothers, Donald Miller, William Miller, Lambert Miller, Jr. Floyd Miller and James Miller and sisters, Jean Carson, Madge Landis and Mary Ann Biller.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home. A funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Richard Rexrode officiating. Burial will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
