Norma L. Hockman
Norma L. Hockman, 86, of Winchester, died Sunday, July 4, 2021 at her home.
Mrs. Hockman was born February 12, 1935 in Piedmont, WV, the daughter of the late Wilbur S. and Myrtle Southerly Thorne. She worked at Senseny Road Elementary School for 12 years where she enjoyed working in the cafeteria. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church.
She married Philip S. Hockman, Jr. on February 12, 1953 in Cumberland, MD. Mr. Hockman preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Timothy Keith Hockman and his wife Patsy and Pamela Sue Mann, both of Stephens City, and Diann Lee Hockman of Winchester; a brother, William R. Thorne of Pheonix, AR; and three grandchildren, Emily Grace Mann, Philip Wiley Mann, and Allyson Nicole Hockman. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Evelyn Thorne and Wanda Thorne; and a brother, Ronald Thorne.
The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6:00 — 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 11:00 am at Jones Funeral Home with Pastor Andy Brock officiating. Burial will follow at 1:30 pm at Ebenezer Cemetery in Romney, WV.
Memorial contributions may be made to ALS Association, 30 W. Gude Drive, Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850 or the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.