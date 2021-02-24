Norman Curtis Henry
Norman Curtis Henry, 71, of New Market, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Life Care Center in New Market. A funeral service (following COVID-19 restrictions) will be held Friday, February 26 at 2:00 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg. Burial with military honors will follow in Cedarwood Cemetery.
Mr. Henry was born August 6, 1949 in Woodstock, son of the late Robert Lee Henry and Christine Whitmore Henry. He was a graduate of Central High School. He was a retired Army veteran (Sergeant First Class) and a bronze star recipient, who served during the Vietnam War and Desert Storm. After retirement he worked as a truck driver for over 20 years and at Massanutten Military Academy. He was a member of the Edinburg VFW #2447, the American Legion in Woodstock, and the Vietnam Veterans of America.
He is survived by his wife, Nadine Reszczenski Henry; five children, Christopher Henry of Woodstock, Robert Henry and wife Regina of Edinburg, Eric Henry of New Market, Amanda Shipe and husband Kevin of Basye and Charity Smith of New Market; sister, Hope Oates of Winchester; grandchildren, Michael Henry, Chandler Henry, Kaleb Shipe, Gabrielle Smith, Kevy Shipe II, Emma Leigh Jones, Calvin Henry, Kameron Shipe and Elora Dowler; brother-in-law, Blaine Reszczenski. He was preceded in death by a sister, Catherine Henry and brother, William Henry.
Pallbearers will be Robert Henry, Kevin Shipe, Michael Henry, Christopher Henry, Blaine Reszczenski and Joe Cecee.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kaleb Shipe, Kevy Shipe II, Eric Henry and Chandler Henry.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shenandoah County Animal Shelter, 268 Landfill Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.
Norman was honored to serve his country. He enjoyed his time at Massanutten Military Academy. He loved to hunt and fish and spending time with his cat Buster Brown. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
