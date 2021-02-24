Norman Lee Tisinger, Jr.
Norman Lee Tisinger, Jr. 86, of Winchester, passed away on February 16, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.
Norman was born April 20, 1934 the son of the late Norman Lee Tisinger, Sr. and Margaret Virginia Barton Tisinger. He served his country in the US Army. Norman worked at Abex until his retirement in 1996. He built homes throughout the Winchester area. He was a member of the NRA, the Frederick County Conservation Club, and Kernstown United Methodist Church. He was a loving husband, a great father, and a very hard working man. He always put his family first.
He married Nancy Lee Largent Tisinger, April 23, 1957 at Sunnyside Presbyterian Church.
Along with his wife of 63 years, Norman is survived by his daughter, DeAnn R. Whitacre (Scott) of Gore, VA; brother Gary V. Tisinger (Jacki Lewis); sister, Judy Chapman (Jerry) and the light of his life, his grandchildren, Thatcher A. Whitacre, Emily A. Whitacre and Natalie R. Larrick (Delmar).
He is preceded in death by his son, Norman L. Tisinger, III; daughter Brenda L. Tisinger and sister, Phyllis Fout.
The family will receive friends at Jones Funeral Home Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 12:00pm to 1:00pm. A funeral service will follow at 1:00pm with Rev. Aaron Fitch officiating. Inurnment will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester, VA 22602.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
