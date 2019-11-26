Norman R. Anderson will be missed by his nieces and nephew: Evelyn (Peggy) Hoffman; Elva (Patsy) Baker; Eugene (Gene) McCauley, wife Sheran; Nancy Connor, husband Russell; Georgia McCauley; also great nieces and nephews.
He was preceeded in death by his wife Pansy and his sisters; Virginia McCauley and Evelyn (Sally) McCauley.
