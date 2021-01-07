Norman Robert Choiniere
Norman Robert Choiniere, artist and longtime resident of Front Royal, died December 30 at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester from complications after several strokes this summer, his family said. He was 91.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Mr. Choiniere was born February 17, 1929, in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, son of the late Edward and Hedwidge Choiniere. Until retirement, he worked as an artist in the gift card industry before moving to Front Royal with his late wife Claire.
He regularly exhibited his paintings at the biannual Art at the Mill show in Millwood, Virginia, and taught small art classes in his home studio. In a September 26, 2017 feature in The Winchester Star, Mr. Choiniere was described as being “as humble as he is extraordinarily talented.”
A former president of the Warren Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, he and his late wife volunteered at the Front Royal facility for many years. Survivors include his late wife’s children, Diane C. Carey of Front Royal, Charles Rupp of Washington DC and his wife, Louise D. Walsh, and his brother Raymond of Lincoln, Rhode Island.
Please email or call Charles Rupp at charlesrupp@earthlink.net or (540) 252-0217 to be notified when a memorial service is scheduled for later this year.
