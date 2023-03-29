Oetta Jane Carrick November 01, 1958 – March 14, 2023
Jane was a devoted Christian servant, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was selfless as well as kind to everyone she met. Her presence will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege to know her. Jane above all shared her faith in her Lord to everyone who would listen to her with a radiant joy. She dearly loved her husband, children, and eight grandchildren, family and friends wholeheartedly. She is now resting and rejoicing in the comfort of her heavenly father.
