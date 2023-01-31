Olan Andrew Thomas Olan Andrew Thomas, 74, of Stephenson, VA, formerly of Augusta, WV, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at home surrounded by his family.
Born on November 26, 1948, in Three Churches, WV, he was the son of the late William “Bill” and Maxine Thomas.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joy Anne Thomas, a brother, Bill Thomas, and a stepdaughter, Sheri Cristea.
He is survived by his best dog “Buddy,”; 8 daughters, Christina Jackson of Nashville, TN, Tina Hall (Darren) of Gettysburg, PA, Tennile Martin (Roy) of Mt. Nebo, WV, Samantha Caltrider (Alex) of Stephens City, VA, Amanda Wood (Justin) of Winchester, VA, Mikiala Whitacre (Eric) of Gerrardstown, WV, Alisa Orama (Sandro) of Stephenson, VA, Kyla Thomas of Stephens City, VA; 23 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Steve Thomas of Augusta, WV, and a sister/caregiver, Shirley Bowley of Stephenson, VA.
Olan owned and operated his own business for 42 years, building custom homes and remodeling kitchens and baths. He was a volunteer firefighter with Stephens City Fire Co. where he served as president for 4 years.
Olan loved to tinker with lawnmowers and chainsaws. He was a proud father, Pawpaw, and Great-Grandpa. He loved his daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
