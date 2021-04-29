Olandis J. Campbell, Sr.
Olandis Jay Campbell Sr, 69, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center, in Winchester, VA.
He was born March 4, 1952 in Page County, Virginia to Carol J. Campbell and Fred A. “Bill” Campbell. After Fred’s death in June 1952, Olandis was blessed when his mother later married Warren C. Fowler, whom Olandis would proudly call Dad.
Olandis served his country as a member of the United States Army and fondly remembered his time stationed in Germany. He prided himself on working hard and loved his work on farms caring for horses and cattle. He would go on to work for Glaize Orchards in Winchester, VA before retiring from NW Works as a crew supervisor. In retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family, listening to music, and watching Westerns.
Olandis married his high school sweetheart and soulmate Julie A. “Judy” Campbell (ne. Ferrebee) on January 27, 1973, in Berryville, Virginia.
Surviving along with his wife are their children, Sheryl E. Campbell Manson (Greg) of Winchester, VA, Olandis J. Campbell, II (Sarah) of Harpers Ferry, WV, and John W. Campbell (Shannon) of Berryville, VA. He was also the proud and loving grandfather of four grandchildren, Sean J. Campbell (Sarah) of Martinsburg, WV, Matthew W. Manson and Anna J. Lawson, both of Winchester, VA, and Rosalie Grace Campbell of Harpers Ferry, WV.
Olandis is also survived by five siblings, Cleo Kelley (Charlie) of Towson, MD, Leslie R. Campbell (Jeanie) of Winchester, VA, Vanessa Campbell Marr of Martinsburg, WV, April Wilkerson (Bob) of Berryville, VA, and Cheyanne Fowler, also of Berryville, VA.
He is preceded in death by his brother Steve L. Campbell, of Berryville, VA.
Family will host a celebration of life at a later date as health and safety allows.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home in Berryville, VA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you hug your family and tell them that you love them.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
