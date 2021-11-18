Olive Kathleen Armentrout Vance (98) went to be with her Lord on November 12, 2021, with her daughters at her bedside. She was born in 1923 in Mouth of Seneca, WV, the daughter of Bernie Smith Armentrout and Iva Miller Armentrout. Olive was the eldest of 9 children. She grew up on the family farm in Mouth of Seneca, which is now part of the Seneca Rocks State Park. Upon graduating from Circleville High School, she attended college in Bridgewater, Virginia, and also Davis and Elkins College in Elkins WV, where she attended until the college became a military training center during WWII. Olive moved to Washington, DC ,and became a ticket agent at Union Station. She was the secretary at Grace Brethren Church in Temple Hills, MD ,for many years and later worked in their school library. Olive was a caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend, always ready with a helping hand and sound advice. She was an excellent cook, baker, and enjoyed sharing her delicious food with family and friends. She was an avid reader and collected thousands of books in her library. Olive had a devout faith and belief in Christ and had a passion for service to others. She enjoyed studying her Bible and taught many Bible classes over the years. Olive was an active member of Grace Brethren Churches in Washington, DC, Temple Hills, MD, and Winchester, VA, for over 70 years.
She married Clyde Vance in 1944. They were married for 57 years until his death in 2002. They resided for 32 years on the Patuxent Wildlife Research Center in Laurel, MD, where Clyde was employed. They later retired to Berryville, VA, to be closer to family. She has been a happy resident at Spring Arbor Assisted Living in Winchester for the past 5 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Clyde, her three sisters, Norma Pendleton, Josie Toomey, and Retha Woeckener and two brothers, Dwite and Blair Armentrout.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Delores and James (Jim) Marrow and Carleen and Charles (Chuck) Puglisi, Sr. all of Winchester; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, ; 2 sisters, Doris Armentrout of Forestville, MD, Karen Conlan of Rockville, MD; one brother, Max Armentrout of Elkins, WV, and 12 nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Friday, November 19, 2021, from 6pm to 8pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. On Saturday, November 20, 2021 a visitation will be held at 12pm with a service to follow at 1pm at Grace Brethren Church. A reception will follow the service. Officiating will be Pastor Kevin Mincey.
