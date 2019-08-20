Olive Webber Crosby Gardiner Williams

Olive Williams, 95, a loving mother and friend to everyone, passed away peacefully August 16 at Westminster Canterbury.
She was born in 1924 in Waterville, Maine, daughter of the late Susan and J. Norris Webber, Jr. Mrs. Williams was raised in Waterville, always loving her native state when she remembered walking to school with snow piled by plows higher than she was. She was a graduate of Thomas Business College in Waterville, studying accounting and bookkeeping. She moved to Winchester in 1949 with her three sons, seven years after marrying Thomas R. Crosby, Sr., now deceased. Mrs. Williams was the caretaker for the children and employed by Howard Shockey and Sons, where she became office manager, retiring in 1983.
Mrs. Williams was a faithful member at the First Presbyterian Church; a volunteer for the former Winchester Memorial Hospital; and member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Women’s Civic League, Beta Sigma Phi and Prime Timers.
Although legally blind, she never failed to have a positive attitude, loved listening to the piano, and enjoyed, for more than four years, the social activities and care at Westminster Canterbury.
Surviving is her eldest son, Thomas R. Crosby, Jr. and wife Kathy of Winchester and her youngest son, Timothy A. Crosby of Emporia, KS; daughter-in-law, Allison Crosby; grandchildren Andrew W. Crosby of Winchester, Corey Dennis of Front Royal, Elizabeth Crosby Thomas and husband Bill of Charlotte, NC; Susan and Jared Fessler, Charles and Kristi Crosby, John Crosby, and Stephanie Crosby all of Emporia, KS, and ten great grandchildren.
Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her son, Peter E. Crosby, granddaughter Julie A. Crosby and husbands Roy M. Gardiner and H. George Williams.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Chaplain Larry Lawhon officiating. A reception will follow the service at Omps Reception Center, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Olive’s memory to Westminster Canterbury Fellowship Fund, 300 Westminster-Canterbury Drive, Winchester, Virginia 22603.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.