Oliver “Jim” Crouse
Oliver “Jim” Crouse, 83, of Berkeley Springs, WV passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Crouse was born in 1936 in Whitacre, VA, son of the late Opal Leana and John Williamson Crouse. He was a Heavy Equipment Operator with Buckley-Lages Construction Company, based in Stephenson, Virginia, and later retired from Wal-Mart in Charles Town, WV. Mr. Crouse was a past member of the Moose Lodge in Berkeley Springs. He was an avid Raiders and NASCAR fan (Jimmy Johnson being his favorite driver).
His wife, Debra Lynn Crouse, whom he married on May 3, 1986 in Winchester, VA, preceded him in death in 1996. He is also preceded in death by his first wife, Eva Pearl Crouse.
Surviving are his daughters, Rebecca Mencer (Mannie) of Berkeley Springs, WV, Penny Malone (Michael) of Winchester, VA, Christine Younker of Berkeley Springs, WV, Rosemary Sites (Buddy) of Stephens City, VA and stepdaughter, Heather Jackson Crouse of Winchester, VA; son, Christopher Crouse of Berkeley Springs, WV; grandchildren, Tracy Lynn Braithwaite and Trena Renee Mayhew both of Winchester, VA, Tyler Crouse of Berkeley Springs, WV, Jessica Lynn Waddell of Frederick County, VA, Mickey Mencer and Eric Mencer both of Berkeley Springs, WV, Scott Sites of Hedgesville, WV, Craig Sites of Frederick County, VA, Roger Crouse, Donovan Younker and Tonya Gaither all of Berkeley Springs, WV; twelve great grandchildren; and sister, Betty Irene Carbaugh of Winchester, VA.
Along with his parents, wife and first wife, Mr. Crouse is preceded in death by son-in-law, Sheldon Younker; and brothers, Roy Clinton Puffinberger and Harvey Richard Puffinberger.
A visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s memory to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV, 25430.
