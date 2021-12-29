Oliver “Ray” Bishop, 82, of Lake Frederick, VA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
Ray was predeceased by his first wife, Judy; parents, Arthur C. Bishop, Sr. and Norma Bishop; son, David L. Bishop; granddaughter, Kristen White and two brothers, Arthur C. Bishop, Jr. and William E. Bishop. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Jan; sister, Faye Jenson; daughter, Deborah L. White; daughter-in-law, Laura Bishop; four grandchildren, Eric White, Kevin White, Renee Bishop and Justin Bishop; great-grandchild, Carter Bishop and three stepsons, Gary, Jason and Dustin Strobel.
Ray was born on February 1, 1939 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, but spent most of his formative years in Virginia Beach. He graduated from Great Bridge High School and entered the Air Force in 1957. He served for 24 years and retired as Master Sargent in 1981. He served in England, Okinawa, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam as well as several bases in the states. He then went to work as a civilian for the Navy as a logistics Manager for the (CNAL) Commander Navy Air Force, Atlantic Fleet in Norfolk, Virginia where he fully retired in 2001. Ray was a lifelong member of St. Patrick’s Masonic Lodge in Princeton, NC. Ray also enjoyed putting puzzles together and owns hundreds. He was also interested Legos and built several large sets. He also loved visiting with his friends and the people at Regions 117. He will be greatly missed.
There will be a visitation on Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 6-8 pm and a funeral service on January 3, 2022 at 2 pm with burial to follow. These services will be at Woodlawn Funeral Home at 6329 E. VA Beach Blvd., Norfolk, VA 23502. A memorial service to celebrate Ray’s life will be at the Lodge in Lake Frederick on January 15, 2022 at 3 pm. Please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com to leave a message of condolence for the family.
