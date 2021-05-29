Olivia H. Kingree
Olivia H. Kingree, age 75, of Madison passed away on May 16, 2021 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. She was born on February 21, 1946, in Seattle, Washington, the daughter of Arthur Hegre and Patricia Hegre (Malsed). She attended the University of Washington and studied chemistry. She married William B. Kingree on February 16, 1968, in Seattle. After they moved to Virginia, where William was from, she owned and operated a clothing store. She frequently traveled to New York City to buy fashion clothing directly from designers for sale in her store. She was also an artist, creating many portraits, landscapes and abstract paintings. When the family moved to North Dakota, she operated a bed and breakfast, and renovated historical sites. She loved reading and discussing history, science, and astronomy. She impressed those who met her with her engaging and bright personality, her witty remarks, and her opinions on unresolved scientific or historical questions.
She is survived by son, Luke Kingree, daughter-in-law, Katherine Kingree and grandson, William; son, Seth Kingree; sisters, Penne Pierson and Wendy Hegre; and a brother, Jeff Hegre.
She is preceded in death by her husband William B. Kingree; and her father Arthur and mother Patricia.
Funeral services will be held on June 5, 2021, in Winchester, Virginia, with burial at the Mt. Hebron Cemetery following the service. Visitation will occur on June 4 from 5-7 pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel in Winchester, Virginia.
