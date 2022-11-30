Ollie Werner
Ollie Werner, 85, of Estero, FL, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, at WakeMed Raleigh.
Ollie was born in 1937 in Homestead, PA, the son of the late Adam Oliver and Mary Werner. He graduated from Munhall High School and went on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. Ollie served our country in the United States Navy Reserve. He retired from the Army Corps of Engineers’ Transatlantic Programs Center headquartered in Winchester, VA, in 2004. He was the recipient of The de Fleury Medal, a professional excellence award honoring significant contributions to Army engineering. Ollie was also a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester, VA, and Our Lady of Light in Ft. Myers, FL. He enjoyed golf, pickleball, walking, and was an avid tennis player. Ollie was a world traveler both professionally and personally.
He is survived by daughter, Carla Rosia (Gary) of Cary, NC; son, Jeffrey Werner (Karen) of Hampstead, MD; daughter-in-law, Rita Werner of Front Royal, VA; grandchildren, Jason, Josh, Rachel, Lacey, Eileen, and Benjamin and four great-grandchildren.
Twice married, Ollie was preceded in death by his wife Clara Turocy and his second wife of 47 years Anna Gesuale; daughter, Marjorie Werner-Miller; and son, Matthew J. Werner.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 11am, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ollie to First Missionary Baptist Church of Selma, P.O. Box 96, Selma, NC 27576.
