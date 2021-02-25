Omer Wayne Lofton

On Sunday, February 21, 2021 Omer Lofton, loving uncle and brother, passed away at Winchester Medical Center. His life was well lived with much love for his family.
Omer was born September 7, 1931, in Moorefield, West Virginia, the son of Kurnie Shook Lofton and Harness Washington Lofton. After his parents passing, he was raised by his foster parents, Luther and Otie Mongold, who are now deceased.
He attended Stephens City Elementary School and James Wood High School. Omer served in the USAF from 1951 to 1955. "Aim High... Fly - Fight - Win".
Omer worked for Doubleday in Berryville, VA; Fawcett Publishing in MD and Crown Cork & Seal of Winchester, VA. He retired from Midwesco Filter Media in Winchester, VA.
After retirement Omer began assisting with custom farming, making hay and bush hogging for local farmers in Clarke County, VA. All his life he enjoyed helping his family on the farm. He had quite the adventures doing something he loved. Omer had a playful side and the best laugh ever! He was easy to talk with and shared many conversations with family and friends over the years.
He is survived by his sisters, Alice Good of Winchester, VA, Pauline Wilson of Moorefield, WV and a foster brother, Ronnie Mongold of Richmond, VA.
Omer was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters, Minnie Combs, Daisy See, Catherine Bolden, Robert Lofton, George Lofton, Floyd Lofton and James Loften.
"Integrity First, Service before Self, Excellence in All We Do". Heaven keeps him for us now.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, 1260 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, VA 22601. The service will immediately follow visitation with Pastor Glen Welsh and Rev. Harry G. Neidig, III, officiating.
Interment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA. If you cannot attend, you can livestream the service on his obituary page of the Omps Funeral Home website www.ompsfuneralhome.com
Serving as pallbearers will be Cecil Updike, Virgil Swartz, Edward "Bo" Corbin, Larry Good, Charles Ingles, Hampton Thomas, John McCarty, Ronnie Mongold, Tim Nichols and Richard Dove.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or Millwood Station Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 250 Costello Dr., Winchester, VA 22602.
