Ona Lee Conkey, age 71, of Berkeley Springs, WV, died on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Facility in Kearneysville, WV.
Born June 5, 1948 in Whitacre, VA, she was the daughter of the late Clark Purcell and Opal Clark Bageant.
She was a Christian. Ona was a high school graduate of Virginia public schools. She was a homemaker and devoted to her family. Ona enjoyed cleaning and gardening.
Ona is survived by her husband Arthur Lee Conkey, Sr. at home, her children, Darryl Stotler of Front Royal, VA, Darrin Stotler of Romney, WV, her step-children, Anita Day of Hedgesville, WV, Arthur L. Conkey, Jr. and Tina Smith both of Berkeley Springs, four sisters, Gladys, Nevalene, Ruth, Irene, one granddaughter, Jolissa Orndorff of Winchester, VA, great grandchildren, Braeden, Josiah, Amia, numerous step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five sisters and one brother.
Services and interment will be private.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.helsleyjohnsonfh.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union Street, Berkeley Springs, WV.
