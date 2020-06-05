Oneta J. “Tiny” Miller
Oneta Jean “Tiny” Miller, 51, of Front Royal, VA, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her home.
Tiny was born on September 13, 1968, in Elkins, WV, the daughter of Oneta Currence Neighbors of Gove, VA and the late Robert J. Ramsey. She enjoyed watching WVU sports and loved being with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.
Tiny married Curtiss L. Miller on January 23, 1987 in Paw Paw, WV.
Surviving with her husband of 33 years are two sons: C. Brent Miller (Brittney) of Charles Town, WV; Travis L. Miller (Jessica) of Martinsburg, WV; three grandchildren: Aurora, Lincoln and Hailey Miller; two brothers: Ricky Ramsey of Nevada and Robbie Ramsey of Florida and a sister: Conchita Haines of Romney, WV.
She is preceded in death by a brother: Donnie Ramsey and a sister: Deanna Fansler.
Friends may call at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV at any time between the hours of 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020. To follow government regulations surrounding COVID-19, we ask that folks pay their respects and move through the home in a timely manner. We request all attending to maintain social distancing of six (6) feet.
A funeral service will be held privately.
Please omit floral arrangements and consider making memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To view Tiny’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
