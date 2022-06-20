Oren O. Shrout
Oren O’Neal Shrout, 83, of Berryville, Virginia, died Saturday, June 11, 2022 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Shrout was born March 10, 1939, in Paw Paw, West Virginia, son of the late Hulbert Shrout and Norma Jean Hornbeck Shrout.
Oren started S & S Electric in 1983. He worked in the electrical field his entire life. He loved his family, friends, old cars and playing tip jars. He enjoyed four-wheeling trips to West Virginia and was a member of several local clubs.
Surviving are his wife, Ruth Shirley Lackey Shrout; two sons, Rick Shrout (Donna) of Winchester, VA, and Larry Shrout of Summit Point, WV, and a daughter, Teresa LeGrys (Keith) of Purcellville, VA; step-daughter, Laurel Gray (Keith) of Berryville, VA, and step-son, Lawrence Stoddard of Berkeley Springs, WV; seven grandchildren, Heather Krajewski (Ryan) of Hagerstown, MD, Hunter Shrout of Bunker Hill, WV, Mackenzie Shrout of Charleston, SC, Christy Ramey (Kenny) of Winchester, VA, Kate Hoff (Mitch) of Berryville, VA, Amanda Allder (Michael Hummer) of Berryville, VA, Tiffany Phillips (Lonnie) of Moatsville, WV and eight great-grandchildren.
His brother Lowell Shrout, sister Beulah Kerns and step-son Michael Stoddard preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A. M. Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, with Pastor Steve Melester officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Ramey, Hunter Shrout, Ryan Krajewski, Bud Waddell, Mike Harvey and Harry Hewitt.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 P. M. Monday evening at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to John H. Enders Fire & Rescue, 9 South Buckmarsh Street, Berryville, VA 22611.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
