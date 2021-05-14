Orville Fox
Orville Lynn Fox, 80 of Winchester, VA passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 at his home.
Orville was born in 1940 in Green County, PA to the late Sanford and Linnie Fox. He grew up in Kirby, PA and was always a farm boy at heart. Orville loved feeding wild birds and caring for his partner in crime, rescue cat, Panther. He loved spending time with family and friends and always went out of his way to help people, he had a heart of gold.
Surviving are his children, Dana Fox and Erol Lynn Fox and brother Lloyd Faux and his wife Patty; beloved niece Sandy and her husband Ken Cook and several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, Orville is preceded in death by his sisters, Inez J. Shriver and Dorothy Evelyn Stickle; brothers, Charles, Glenn, Furman, Virgil and Delbert Fox.
All services will be private.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.