Orville Ray Hylton of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2021.
He was born on December 4, 1930, in Stotesbury, West Virginia, to the late Arthur McKinley Hylton and Grace Maude Snuffer. He graduated from Mullens High School in Mullens, WV, and went on to serve in the Military Air Transport Service of the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
He was a long-time employee of Crown, Cork and Seal in Winchester, Virginia, and was an active cattle farmer in Stephens City.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Joan Wines Hylton, his sister Winnis Landing of Port Royal, SC, his sister Carol Temple of Atlanta, GA, and his brother Tracy Hylton of Daniels, WV. Together.
Joan and Orville raised four sons, Michael Kersey of Mannington, WV, Ray (Joy) of Stephens City, VA, Mark (Amanda) of Inwood, WV and Stuart (Catherine) of Winchester, VA.
He is survived by his sisters, Elizabeth Hylton of Washington, D.C., and Pearl Ward of Saratoga, California, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will celebrate his life this spring on the farm he loved so well.
Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhome.com.
