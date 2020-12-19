Osa Martin Goldizen, 92, of Winchester, Virginia, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 in a local nursing home.
Mr. Goldizen was born September 2, 1928 in Jordan Run, West Virginia, son of the late Edward Goldizen and Dorothy Elizabeth Sherman Goldizen.
He worked at Safeway as a clerk.
He married Luverna Maxine VanMeter Goldizen on December 22, 1945 in Oakland, Maryland.
Surviving with his wife are two daughters, Brenda Hoff of Boyce, VA and Jackie Largent of Winchester, VA; two sons, Steve Goldizen of The Villages, FL, and Rick Goldizen of Stephens City, VA; eight grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his son, Randy Goldizen, grandson, Rhett Goldizen, brothers, Charles and Paul Goldizen and sisters, Anna Evans and Wanda Nesselrodt.
Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, VA 22603.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
