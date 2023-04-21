Osborne R. Mills Jr. Osborne R. Mills Jr., 90, of Clear Brook, VA, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Hilltop House.
Junior was born November 26, 1932, in Front Royal, VA, a son of the late Osborne Sr. and Mary Shewbridge. He was a member of Brucetown United Methodist Church. He was a veteran of the Marine Corps, where he served active duty in the Korean War and received a Purple Heart medal. He married Dorothy I. Russell on May 15, 1953, at Brucetown UMC. Dorothy preceded him in death April 4, 2023.
He is survived by his daughter, Christine M. Drake (Herb) of Stephens City, VA; grandchildren, April Lineberg, Alex Drake, Mark Drake, Bradley Mills, and Jason Mills; great-grandchildren, Mattie Mills, Wade Mills, and Jeremy Mills; daughter-in-law, Barbara J. Mills; sister, Elizabeth McTiernan of Winchester; and brother, Thomas J. Mills of Lincoln, NE. He was preceded in death by his son, Jerry L. Mills, 3 sisters, and 1 brother.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, VA from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. A funeral service will take place Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Jones Funeral Home at 10:00 am with Rev. Dr. Susan Gum Catlett officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Junior’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarrior
