Oscar E. Bettis
Oscar Evans Bettis, 91, of Kearneysville, West Virginia, died Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Bettis was born March 27, 1931 in Loudoun County, Virginia, son of the late George Samuel Bettis and Jennie Virginia Saunders Bettis.
He was a farmer and later worked as a custodian for Prince William County Schools.
He served in the U. S. Army.
Surviving are four daughters, Aline Daley of Bealeton, VA, Barbara Lunsford (Rick) of Middleburg, VA, Brenda Trussell (Larry) of The Plains, VA, and Patricia Bettis of Winchester, VA; a brother, Robert Bettis of Berryville, VA; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild; and friend and caregiver, Diane Reed.
Several brother and sisters and two grandchildren preceded him in death.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 A. M. – 1:00 P. M. Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA. Military Honors will be provided by the Clarke County Honor Guard.
To view the obituary and send condolences online visit www.endersandshirley.com
