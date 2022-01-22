Oscar J. Jenkins, 89, of Winchester, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
Mr. Jenkins was born February 3, 1932, in Winchester, the son of the late Oscar M. Jenkins Sr. and Virgie Richards Jenkins. He served in the US Army during the Korean War from 1952 – 1954. He retired in 1996 after 30 years with Abex Corp. He attended Hayfield Assembly of God. He loved to bowl with the Senior League at Northside Lanes and enjoyed gardening.
He married Opal Kathleen Cooper on October 1, 1951, in Winchester. Mrs. Jenkins preceded him in death.
He is survived by his children, Bruce A. Jenkins Sr. of Berkeley Springs, WV, Oscar Mark Jenkins, Teresa L. McFarland, and Todd S. Jenkins, all of Winchester; two sisters, Nancy Shatzer and Mary Lou Mauck, both of Winchester; a brother, David Jenkins of Winchester; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by five sisters, Emily Lewis, Betty Hibbert, Shirley Massey, Faye Crider, and Dorothy Pingley; and three brothers, Kenneth Jenkins, Richard Jenkins, and Jerry Jenkins.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 3:00 – 5:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022, at 11:00 am at Jones Funeral Home with Pastor Timothy Spears officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olive Church Cemetery.
