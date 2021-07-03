Otis Douglas Cumbia, II
Otis Douglas Cumbia, II, 69, departed this life on Monday, June 29, 2021. While his death came unexpectedly, his health had declined in recent years.
Doug was born January 19, 1952 in Richmond, VA, the only son of Otis Douglas and Ruth Walker Cumbia. He was raised on a farm in rural Southside, VA. As a young boy he learned a great deal about hard work and people while picking and then selling peaches on the roadside.
As a young man and at the urging of his father, “You go to VA Tech and I’ll pay, go somewhere else and you pay,” he attended VA Tech. He was a proud graduate of the class of 1974 and 1976. During his time in Blacksburg, he was a member and officer of the German Club. Doug was also an active participate in the organization of the Student Alumni Association.
On September 23, 1978 Doug married Elaine Smith Cumbia in the VA Tech War Memorial Chapel.
Doug’s working career includes teaching and coaching, supervision in the manufacturing and human resources. He especially enjoyed working with Society of Human Resource Management. He was humbled by the Winchester Area SHRM as the Human Resources Professional of the Year in 2003. In 2004, Doug received the Eleanor S. White Award for Outstanding Philanthropy in Mental Retardation Services.
The work that brought Doug the most satisfaction was his 21 years at Lord Fairfax Community College. His roles included workforce services and student success. After his retirement in 2014, Doug worked part time at Stutzman Chevrolet and Jones Funeral Home.
Some of Doug’s favorite things were spending time with and taking pictures of his family and friends, golfing (although he admitted his game was pathetic), bowling (not much better), and time spent boating and fishing on the Rappahanock River. Doug enjoyed laughter, country and Motown music, cats, service to others, and all things Hokie. Of the many things Doug loved, none compared to the love and commitment he had for his son, Chip.
Doug was predeceased by his parents and two sisters, Mary Alice Cumbia and Carolyn Cumbia Snead. Surviving with his wife are his son, Otis Douglas “Chip” Cumbia, III of the home, his sister Gloria Pulliam Sharber (Steven) of Clarksville, VA and his “Aunt Max”, Maxine Cumbia of Richmond, VA. Doug is also survived by a niece, four nephews and many cousins.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 1:00 — 3:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. Funeral services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grafton Adult Services at www.grafton.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
