Page Eutsler Smoot
Page Eutsler Smoot, 65, of Stephens City died Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center, surrounded by her daughters.
She was born Lucille Page Eutsler on January 25, 1956 in Winchester, the daughter of George Franklin Eustler II and Mary Conner Eutsler, both of which proceeded her in death.
In 1974, she graduated from John Handley High School and went on to receive an Associate’s Degree from Lord Fairfax Community College. She worked as Deputy Clerk for the Clarke County Commissioner of Revenue from November 1987 until her retirement in January 2018.
On August 4, 1984, Page and William Joseph Smoot were united as one, and enjoyed 36 wonderful years together. Page loved spending time with her grandchildren, shopping, watching game shows, collecting “I Love Lucy” memorabilia, completing crossword puzzles and having a Bloody Mary at happy hour. She was a member of the Elks Lodge and an avid blood donor for American Red Cross.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sisters, Cindy Clark and husband Michael Clark and Laurie Brubaker, all of Winchester, a brother, George Franklin Eutsler III and wife Elana, of Long Island, NY, four daughters, Tabatha Renee Mickelinc and husband, Jeremy of Strasburg, Alice Mae Smoot of Winchester, Emily Conner Meyers and husband Christopher Meyers, and Whitney Lynne Smoot all of Stephens City, 9 beloved grandchildren and many adored nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 7-9:00 pm Wednesday at Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive, Winchester. Thursday at 3pm, in lieu of a graveside service, family will be hosting a “celebration of life” at 112 Warbler Drive in Stephen’s City. Donations may be made to American Cancer Society, in lieu of flowers.
