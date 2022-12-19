Paige Denise Williams “Paigie” Paige Denise Williams, 52 of Strasburg, VA, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 peacefully at her home.
Paige was born in 1970 in Winchester, VA the daughter of L. V. “Jack” Whitacre and the late Karen S. Massie. She was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1988 and attended Mt. Olive United Methodist Church. She worked as a bookkeeper for Frederick County Public Schools at NREP. Paige lived her life to the fullest and did not waste one minute. She loved children especially her nieces, nephews and her students. She was an amateur photographer, loved animals, won the Apple Harvest, Apple Pie Baking Contest and was the youngest winner of the event at the time. Paige loved the beach and always looked forward to her families Annual Christmas Cookie Day. She always had a positive attitude and her favorite flowers were roses. Once Paige took you into her heart you would remain there forever.
She is survived by her father, daughter, Aubrie Renee Williams of Stephens City, VA and Aubrie’s father Karl Williams; sisters, Beth Williamson (Shawn) of Martinsburg, WV, Jessie Massie of Winchester, VA, Kristin Orndorff (Aaron) of Blacksburg, VA, Jackelyn Brannon (Gerald) of Stephens City, VA; brothers, Joshua Massie of Winchester, VA, Jason Massie (Laura) of Capon Bridge, WV; Troy Haines (Amy) of Springfield, WV; step-mother, Joyce Whitacre; step-father, Tom Massie. Paige is also survived by her loving nieces, nephews and one special great niece, all of whom were her heart and soul. She will also be missed by many extended family members and friends.
Paige is preceded in death by her mother, Karen, son Luke Maddeux Williams and her step-mother Roxie Whitacre.
A visitation will be Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 2pm with a service to follow at 3pm, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. After the service a time of celebration, food and fellowship will be in Omps Reception Center. Officiating will be Pastor Roger Powell.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Paige to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or NREP PTO Organization, 1481 Senseny Rd, Winchester, VA 22602.
